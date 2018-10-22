Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon scores a touchdown in the first half against the Buffalo Bills on November 19, 2017 at StubHub Center in Carson, California. Photo by Lori Shepler/UPI | License Photo

The Los Angeles Chargers opted to play it safe with star running back Melvin Gordon.

Gordon, who is nursing a hamstring injury, jogged across the turf at Wembley Stadium in London hours prior to Sunday's kickoff before abruptly pulling up. The 25-year-old was then made inactive for the game against the Tennessee Titans.

The Chargers (5-2) were able to overcome his absence and make a late defensive stand in a 20-19 win over the Titans.

"I felt like I had to protect him [Sunday]," head coach Anthony Lynn said of the decision to sit Gordon, via the Los Angeles Daily News.

"I don't want this to be a lingering thing. I want to get him back for Seattle [on Nov. 4]. He's got a bye week off. He can get healthy, and hopefully we'll have a full-speed Melvin back in a couple weeks."

Gordon watched as second-year running back Austin Ekeler was limited to just 42 yards against the Titans' 26th-ranked rush defense. Ekeler also had five receptions for 26 yards.

"Frustrated. I'll be back next game," Gordon said.

Gordon, a four-year player out of Wisconsin, has 466 rushing yards and six touchdowns. Three of those scores came last week against Cleveland. He also has 30 receptions for another 279 yards.

Gordon played a full 16-game season for the first time last year, finishing with 342 touches in 2017, fourth in the NFL.