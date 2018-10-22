Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (11) makes a first down reception in front of Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebacker Kwon Alexander (58) during the first half on October 14, 2018 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Pro Bowl linebacker Kwon Alexander sustained a torn ACL during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' overtime victory against the Cleveland Browns and will miss the remainder of the season, multiple media outlets reported on Monday.

An MRI confirmed the severity of the injury for Alexander, who exited the Buccaneers' 26-23 win prior to halftime.

Alexander planted his foot while blitzing Browns rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield and went down without contact.

"Big loss. Huge," fellow linebacker Lavonte David said, via the Tampa Bay Times. "Humongous loss with me being comfortable playing with him the last four years. It's going to be different. It's an unfortunate situation, man, when we came in here, it was tough to deal with, tough to see."

The 24-year-old Alexander's 45 tackles are second on the team to David (48). Alexander also has two forced fumbles and collected a sack this season.

Tampa Bay has just four healthy linebackers on the active 53-player roster: David, Adarius Taylor, Devante Bond and Cameron Lynch.

Rookie linebacker Jack Cichy also injured his knee in Sunday's game.

"We've got guys in the LB room who have to step up now," David said, per the Tampa Bay Times. "[Taylor] is a veteran of this football team. That's why there was really no panic."