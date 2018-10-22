Amari Cooper is now a Dallas Cowboy. Will Demaryius Thomas be the next big-name wide receiver to leave the AFC West?

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Sunday that teams have contacted the Denver Broncos about Thomas, who is the team's second-leading receiver. Thomas said Monday he heard the trade rumors but shrugged them off.

"I saw a couple of them. It's football, it's a business," Thomas said. "That's what happens. It's happened before. I never think it would happen to me, but I'm just like everybody else. I'm an athlete and it happens once you get older."

Thomas, 30, has been with the team since being drafted in the first round in 2010 and is the longest-tenured member of the team. His 662 career receptions rank third in franchise history and he has played in two Super Bowls with Denver.

With the Oakland Raiders trading Cooper to Dallas on Monday, that potentially takes one team off the list of possible destinations.

The Broncos are trying to tune out the noise.

"It's rumors, it's gossip, it doesn't matter to our football team, really," coach Vance Joseph said. "Our only concern is the (Kansas City) Chiefs, and that's on Sunday. This time of the year, I watch the games on Sunday, obviously. There's a lot of rumors out there, a lot of gossip and a lot of content for different shows. Until those things happen, we can't address them or worry about them."

With the team at a crossroads at 3-4 and going to AFC West-leading Kansas City on Sunday, trading Thomas could hint that Denver is looking toward next season. It also could mean Thomas became expendable with the emergence of rookie wideout Courtland Sutton.

The NFL trading deadline is Oct. 30.

"That's a good thing if somebody is interested in me and I can still play ball," Thomas said. "I still have a chance if I get traded. Of course, I want to be here but, you know."

BANGED-UP BACKFIELD: Rookie running back Royce Freeman is dealing with a high ankle sprain that could keep him out of Sunday's game against the Chiefs. Freeman, second on the team in rushing to fellow rookie Phillip Lindsay, suffered the injury in Thursday's win over Arizona.

Joseph said Freeman is day to day but left the door open for him to play against the Chiefs.

"He's been here all weekend getting treatment so we'll see how he feels as the week moves along," Joseph said.

Safety Darian Stewart (neck/stinger) and wide receiver DaeSean Hamilton (right knee MCL sprain) are also hurting and are considered day to day.

Joseph said cornerback Adam Jones (hamstring) and tackle Jared Veldheer (knee) should practice Wednesday. Linebacker Shane Ray (ankle) is progressing but Joseph didn't say when he would return to practice.

--C/G Nico Falah was signed off the New York Jets practice squad after G Ron Leary was placed on IR with a torn Achilles.

--RB Royce Freeman (high ankle sprain) was getting treatment at the Broncos facility over the weekend and may be able to play Sunday at Kansas City.