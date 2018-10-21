Seattle Seahawks linebacker Mychal Kendricks, on indefinite suspension because of his guilty plea to federal insider trading charges, has a meeting scheduled next week with the NFL office, according to NBC Sports reporter Mike Florio.

Florio cited a league source with knowledge of the situation that the meeting will be a precursor to the imposition of a specific punishment on Kendricks in the aftermath of his guilty plea.

The NFL's indefinite suspension of Kendricks was upheld on appeal, but arbitrator Harold Henderson's written ruling indicated that a more specific punishment should come fairly quickly. Kendricks is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 24.

He could be facing reportedly 30 to 37 months in prison.

Kendricks, 28, has missed the last two games after playing up to Week Four. He has been filling in for K.J. Wright at weakside linebacker. Wright has yet to play this season following arthroscopic knee surgery in late August. Coach Pete Carroll said Monday that it could be a couple more weeks until he's ready. Rookie Shaquem Griffin is an option at the weakside spot until Wright returns.

The Cleveland Browns, who signed Kendricks as a free agent during the offseason, released him in August after his involvement in insider trading came to light.