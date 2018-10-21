Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles (5) scrambles as Dallas Cowboys defensive back Jourdan Lewis closes in on October 14, 2018 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo

Jacksonville quarterback Blake Bortles was benched early in the third quarter after fumbling for the second time on Sunday against Houston.

Cody Kessler replaced Bortles. Kessler was acquired from Cleveland in March for a conditional seventh-round draft pick.

In his first action since November 2017 and trailing in the game, Kessler drove the Jaguars to a touchdown on his second possession. The former USC quarterback completed seven passes on the 10-play, 47-yard drive, including a six-yard strike to running back T.J. Yeldon.