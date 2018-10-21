Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) throws a pass in the first half against the New England Patriots on September 18, 2016 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. File photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill is expected to miss a third consecutive contest as the Miami Dolphins face a short week with a game against the Houston Texans, according to a published report.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Tannehill is expected to sit out Thursday's contest due to his right shoulder injury. Per Rapoport, the Dolphins are uncertain as to when the 30-year-old will return as he deals with an issue involving his range of motion.

Dolphins head coach Adam Gase told reporters on Thursday that surgical options are not under consideration for Tannehill, who missed the entire 2017 season due to a torn ACL.

"We're not looking at that," Gase said, adding that Tannehill is not on a rest regimen. "He could throw tomorrow if he wanted to."

Tannehill likely could return for Miami's game against the New York Jets on Nov. 4.

The 6-foot-4, 207-pound Tannehill has completed 85-of-129 passes for 972 yards with eight touchdowns and five interceptions on the season.