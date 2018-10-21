Los Angeles Chargers defensive lineman Joey Bosa sacks Denver Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian in the second half on October 22, 2017 at the StubHub Center in Carson, California. Photo by Lori Shepler/UPI | License Photo

Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa is expected to make his season debut Nov. 4 against the Seattle Seahawks, ESPN reported on Sunday.

Bosa has missed the first seven games this season with a bone bruise in his left foot. He sustained that injury during practice on Aug. 11 and has yet to see the field this season.

The 23-year-old Bosa has been running for the past two weeks without issue, ESPN reported, citing sources.

Barring any setbacks, Bosa is expected to be able to play after the Chargers' bye next week.

The Chargers have managed to withstand the loss of Bosa and are 4-2. They collected five sacks in last week's 38-14 victory at Cleveland to run their winning streak to three games. Los Angeles faced Tennessee on Sunday at London's Wembley Stadium.

Bosa was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2017 after racking up a team-leading 12.5 sacks while starting all 16 games. The 6-foot-5, 280-pounder finished with 70 tackles and four forced fumbles last season.

A first-round pick out of Ohio State (No. 3 overall) in the 2016 NFL Draft, Bosa enjoyed a stellar first season with 10.5 sacks in 12 games, receiving NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year honors.