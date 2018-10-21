Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon III takes off during a game against the Cleveland Browns on October 14, 2018. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

The Los Angeles Chargers downgraded Saturday the injury status of running back Melvin Gordon to questionable with a hamstring injury ahead of Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans in London.

The Chargers have also promoted undrafted rookie running back Detrez Newsome to the 53-man roster from the practice squad.

Gordon was limited in practice on Friday, but the Chargers did not place an injury designation on him. Los Angeles coach Anthony Lynn at first said Gordon was affected by dehydration from the long flight to England.

Lynn also reasoned that Gordon did not practice much Friday because he is affected by his knees and ankles practicing three straight days.

If Gordon can't play against the Titans, Austin Ekeler could get additional chances to contribute. Rookie Justin Jackson could also be used more.

Gordon, a four-year player out of Wisconsin, leads the Chargers with 466 rushing yards and has scored all six of their touchdowns on the ground. Three of those scores came last week against Cleveland. He is second on the team with 30 receptions for another 279 yards.

He has not missed a game this season after playing a full 16-game season for the first time last year.

To make room for Newsome, rookie linebacker Emmanuel Ellerbee was waived.