Bills' LeSean McCoy knocked out of game with head injury

Buffalo Bills quarterback Nathan Peterman (2) hands off to running back LeSean McCoy (25) on September 9 at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy was knocked out of Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts due to a head injury.

McCoy departed the game after his second run. The six-time Pro Bowl selection took a handoff to the left sideline where he was met by Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II. The defensive back hit McCoy into the air, where he fell out of bounds awkwardly.

McCoy's head hit the ground hard during the fall. He managed just one yard on his two carries prior to his departure.

The Bills star entered the game with 243 yards on 61 carries this season. He has not scored a touchdown.

Chris Ivory took over the Bills' lead running back role following McCoy's exit.