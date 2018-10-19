Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook takes off downfield during a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers last season. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook will miss his third consecutive game due to a hamstring injury.

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer told reporters Friday that Cook will sit out Sunday's game at the New York Jets.

There were expectations that Cook would return to the lineup after he went through a full practice on Wednesday, but he left practice early on Thursday and Friday.

Latavius Murray will get the start against the Jets. Murray erupted for a season-high 155 yards and scored a touchdown in last week's 27-17 victory over the Arizona Cardinals.

Cook injured his hamstring in overtime against Green Bay on Sept. 16. He missed one game before returning against the Los Angeles Rams on Sept. 27. He ran for just 20 yards on 10 carries against Los Angeles and has not played since.

The second-year running back also missed the majority of his rookie campaign after suffering a torn anterior cruciate ligament in Week 4.

A second-round pick out of Florida State in the 2017 NFL Draft, Cook burst onto the scene by rushing for 127 yards on 22 carries in his professional debut.

Cook amassed 354 yards rushing on 74 attempts last year, averaging a robust 4.8 yards per carry, before suffering the knee injury against the Detroit Lions.