Running back Melvin Gordon of the Los Angeles Chargers was limited in practice on Friday because of a hamstring injury, according to Melissa Stark of NFL Media.

However, the Chargers (4-2) claim Gordon is not injured as the team prepares for Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans (3-3) at Wembley Stadium in London.

"You know, I think it was just dehydration to be honest with you," Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn said, adding that Gordon apparently did not take in enough fluids on the long plane ride to the United Kingdom.

"An eight-hour plane ride. He didn't drink enough water. So just playing the safe side today, and just kept him out of practice."

Gordon has rushed 91 times for 466 yards, a 5.1-yard average, and six touchdowns in six games this season, in addition to catching 30 passes for 279 yards and three touchdowns.

That's made things a little easier for quarterback Philip Rivers, who often doesn't need much help.

The Chargers have won three consecutive games and Gordon has been a big part of that, rushing for 104 yards against the San Francisco 49ers to help start that streak and adding 132 yards a week ago against the Cleveland Browns.

For the record, Gordon said he will play on Sunday.