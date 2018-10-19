Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch (24) runs away from Cleveland Browns linebacker Joe Schobert (53) for 11 yards in overtime on September 30, 2018 at the Coliseum in Oakland, California. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch will be out for at least a month because of a groin injury sustained in last Sunday's loss to the Seattle Seahawks in London, a team source confirmed on Friday.

Raiders head coach Jon Gruden said on Tuesday that Lynch was injured and that more information was being gathered, but on Friday a Raiders source confirmed that the results of an MRI exam confirmed the worst fears.

Media reports indicated that Lynch, a native of Oakland who is popular among Raiders fans for his never-give-up running style, might be placed on injured reserve.

If the 32-year-old Lynch goes on injured reserve, he might have played his last down for the Raiders, at least this season. Only two players are allowed to come off injured reserve in a season and the current candidates probably would be defensive tackle Justin Ellis and offensive tackle Donald Penn.

Lynch leads the Raiders with 376 yards rushing through five games and is averaging 4.2 yards per carry with three touchdowns.

Unless the Raiders make a trade, backup Doug Martin would seem likely to replace Lynch in the starting lineup, with Jalen Richard also expected to receive more playing time.

The Raiders have stumbled to a 1-5 start, at least in part to injuries, especially along the offensive line, where Penn (groin), guard Kelechi Osemele (knee), Kolton Miller (knee), guard Gabe Jackson (pectoral muscle) and guard Jon Feliciano (rib) have been ailing. All but Miller have missed playing time.

RELATED Seattle Seahawks defeat Oakland Raiders in London

Oakland has a bye this week before hosting the Indianapolis Colts a week from Sunday.