Cleveland Browns running back Carlos Hyde (34) runs for five yards before being pushed out of bounds by Oakland Raiders defender Erik Harris (25) in the third quarter on September 30, 2018 at the Coliseum in Oakland, California. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

With running back Leonard Fournette set to miss his third straight game on Sunday because of a hamstring injury, the Jacksonville Jaguars acquired running back Carlos Hyde from the Cleveland Browns on Friday in exchange for a fifth-round draft choice in 2019.

The 6-foot, 229-pound Hyde signed with the Browns during the offseason as an unrestricted free agent and was leading the team with 382 rushing yards and five touchdowns, while adding six receptions for 29 yards.

The 28-year-old Hyde was selected out of Ohio State in the second round (No. 57 overall) of the 2014 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers and spent his first three NFL seasons there before signing with the Browns.

For his NFL career, Hyde has rushed 665 times for 2,731 yards (a 4.2-yard average) and 21 touchdowns, in addition to catching 109 passes for 634 yards and three more scores.

RELATED Jaguars rule out Fournette for third game in row

In the 2019 NFL Draft, the Browns have their own picks in rounds 1 through 6, in addition to a third-round pick from New England (for trading defensive lineman Danny Shelton), a fifth-round pick from Jacksonville (for the Hyde trade), a fifth-round pick from New England (for trading wide receiver Josh Gordon) and a conditional seventh-round pick from Jacksonville (for trading quarterback Cody Kessler).

In the 2020 NFL Draft, the Browns have their own picks in the first five rounds, in addition to a sixth-round pick from Arizona (for trading defensive back Jamar Taylor) and a seventh-round pick from Buffalo (for trading wide receiver Corey Coleman).