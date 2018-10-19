Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (13) brings in a three-yard touchdown against the Washington Redskins in the fourth quarter on September 16, 2018 at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

With running back Leonard Fournette still on the shelf with a hamstring injury and T.J. Yeldon bothered by an ankle injury, the Jacksonville Jaguars made a bold move Friday and acquired Carlos Hyde from the Cleveland Browns for a fifth-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

It might seem unlikely that Hyde could arrive in Jacksonville and play in Sunday's game against Houston, but runners don't have as much of a learning curve as other players, so it's possible a package could be created that could get Hyde on the field.

The move by the Browns means rookie Nick Chubb will be getting the ball more than the 16 times he ran it in the first six games of the season. Chubb averaged 10.8 yards per attempt and had two touchdowns, including a 63-yard scoring run.

Minnesota will be facing the Jets without running back Dalvin Cook and left tackle Riley Reiff, and wide receiver T.Y. Hilton returns to the field for the Colts' home game against Buffalo. The Bills will have Derek Anderson at quarterback with rookie Josh Allen declared out with a right elbow injury.

Brock Osweiler makes his second consecutive start for the Dolphins with Ryan Tannehill (right shoulder) on the sideline. Kicker Greg Zuerlein makes his return for the Rams after missing five games with a groin injury, but Chargers kicker Caleb Sturgis could miss another game because of a right quadriceps injury. If he can't go, Michael Badgley will handle the kicking duties against the Titans in London.

In Tampa, new defensive coordinator Mark Duffner won't have defensive end Vinny Curry, defensive tackle Gerald McCoy and safety Jordan Whitehead for the Bucs' home game against the Browns.

BUFFALO BILLS at INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

BUFFALO BILLS

--OUT: QB Josh Allen (right elbow), RB Taiwan Jones (neck)

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

--OUT: DL Denico Autry (hamstring), TE Jack Doyle (hip), S Clayton Geathers (concussion/neck), WR Ryan Grant (ankle), RB Robert Turbin (shoulder)

--QUESTIONABLE: CB Arthur Maulet (hip), CB Chris Milton (hamstring), TE Erik Swoope (knee)

CAROLINA PANTHERS at PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

CAROLINA PANTHERS

--OUT: LB Andre Smith (hamstring)

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

--OUT: LB D.J. Alexander (quadriceps), LB Nathan Gerry (ankle, knee), S Corey Graham (hamstring), CB Sidney Jones (hamstring), RB Darren Sproles (hamstring)

--QUESTIONABLE: DT Haloti Ngata (calf)

CLEVELAND BROWNS at TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

CLEVELAND BROWNS

--OUT: CB E.J. Gaines (concussion), WR Rashard Higgins (knee), LB Joe Schobert (hamstring)

--QUESTIONABLE: C JC Tretter (ankle)

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

--OUT: DE Vinny Curry (ankle), DT Gerald McCoy (calf)

--QUESTIONABLE: CB Carlton Davis (back), S Jordan Whitehead (hamstring)

DALLAS COWBOYS at WASHINGTON REDSKINS

DALLAS COWBOYS

--OUT: WR Tavon Austin (groin), LB Joe Thomas (foot)

--QUESTIONABLE: CB Chidobe Awuzie (ankle)

WASHINGTON REDSKINS

--OUT: WR Jamison Crowder (ankle)

--DOUBTFUL: S Troy Apke (hamstring), WR Paul Richardson Jr. (shoulder, knee)

--QUESTIONABLE: CB Quinton Dunbar (shin), CB Danny Johnson (forearm), G Shawn Lauvao (calf), RB Adrian Peterson (ankle, shoulder), RB Chris Thompson (rib, knee)

DETROIT LIONS at MIAMI DOLPHINS

DETROIT LIONS

--OUT: RB Theo Riddick (knee)

--QUESTIONABLE: DE Ezekiel Ansah (shoulder), G T.J. Lang (concussion), TE Michael Roberts (knee)

MIAMI DOLPHINS

--OUT: DE Charles Harris (calf), QB Ryan Tannehill (right shoulder), DE Jonathan Woodard (concussion)

--QUESTIONABLE: TE A.J. Derby (foot), CB Bobby McCain (knee), S T.J. McDonald (knee), WR DeVante Parker (quadriceps), DE Cameron Wake (knee)

HOUSTON TEXANS at JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

HOUSTON TEXANS

--OUT: CB Aaron Colvin (ankle), TE Ryan Griffin (illness), LB Brian Peters (ankle), CB Shareece Wright (shoulder, hand, groin)

--QUESTIONABLE: C/G Zach Fulton (ankle)

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

--OUT: RB Leonard Fournette (hamstring), CB D.J. Hayden (toe), TE James O'Shaughnessy (hip)

QUESTIONABLE: OL Will Richardson Jr. (knee), DE Calais Campbell (ankle, hip), CB Tre Herndon (hamstring)

LOS ANGELES RAMS at SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

LOS ANGELES RAMS

--OUT: WR Cooper Kupp (knee)

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

--OUT: WR Dante Pettis (knee)

--DOUBTFUL: CB Jimmie Ward (hamstring)

--QUESTIONABLE: WR Pierre Garcon (shoulder, knee), CB K'Waun Williams (shoulder), CB Ahkello Witherspoon (concussion), CB Richard Sherman (calf), WR Trent Taylor (back)

MINNESOTA VIKINGS at NEW YORK JETS

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

--OUT: S Andrew Sendejo (groin), T Riley Reiff (foot), DE Everson Griffen (not injury related), RB Dalvin Cook (hamstring)

--QUESTIONABLE: NT Linval Joseph (ankle, knee, shoulder)

NEW YORK JETS

--OUT: CB Buster Skrine (concussion), WR Quincy Enunwa (ankle), S Marcus Maye (thumb)

--DOUBTFUL: CB Trumaine Johnson (quadriceps), WR Terrelle Pryor (groin), LB Kevin Pierre-Louis (foot)

--QUESTIONABLE: RB Isaiah Crowell (foot)

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS at CHICAGO BEARS

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

--OUT: T Marcus Cannon (concussion)

--QUESTIONABLE: DT Malcom Brown (knee), WR Julian Edelman (heel), WR Josh Gordon (hamstring), DL Geneo Grissom (ankle), TE Rob Gronkowski (ankle, back), TE Jacob Hollister (hamstring), RB Sony Michel (knee), CB Eric Rowe (groin), DE John Simon (shoulder), DE Deatrich Wise Jr. (ankle, knee)

CHICAGO BEARS

--OUT: CB Marcus Cooper Sr. (hamstring)

--QUESTIONABLE: CB Bryce Callahan (ankle), LB Khalil Mack (ankle), WR Allen Robinson II (groin)

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS at BALTIMORE RAVENS

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

--OUT: G Andrus Peat (concussion), DT Taylor Stallworth (ankle)

--QUESTIONABLE: OL Jermon Bushrod (not injury related), G Larry Warford (back)

BALTIMORE RAVENS

--OUT: G Alex Lewis (neck)

--QUESTIONABLE: CB Anthony Averett (hamstring), CB Marlon Humphrey (thigh), DE/LB Anthony Levine Sr. (hamstring)

TENNESSEE TITANS vs. LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (LONDON)

TENNESSEE TITANS

--OUT: LB Will Compton (hamstring), LB Derrick Morgan (shoulder)

--QUESTIONABLE: G Quinton Spain (shoulder), S Kenny Vaccaro (elbow)

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

--OUT: DE Joey Bosa (foot), LB Kyzir White (knee)

--QUESTIONABLE: WR Travis Benjamin (foot), LB Jatavis Brown (groin), K Caleb Sturgis (right quadriceps)

CINCINNATI BENGALS at KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (Sunday night)

CINCINNATI BENGALS

--OUT: RB Giovani Bernard (knee, toe), CB Darqueze Dennard (sternoclavicular), TE Tyler Kroft (foot), C Billy Price (foot), LB Nick Vigil (knee)

--QUESTIONABLE: S Shawn Williams (concussion)

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

--OUT: C Mitch Morse (concussion)

--DOUBTFUL: S Eric Berry (heel), LB Justin Houston (hamstring)

--QUESTIONABLE: LB Tanoh Kpassagnon (ankle), S Eric Murray (ankle)