The 2018 season has not gone well for the Oakland Raiders in Jon Gruden's return as head coach, and the NFL reportedly added a little misery on Thursday.

The Raiders were fined $20,000 for an injury report violation, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

The Raiders failed to downgrade guard Kelechi Osemele from "questionable" to "out" when he did not travel with the team to their Week 5 game against the Chargers in Los Angeles.

The league's rules require road teams to report players who don't make the trip. The Raiders listed Osemele as questionable for the game, but they did not downgrade him to out when he stayed home.

Osemele has not played since Week 4 because of a knee injury.

Oakland is 1-5 following a 27-3 loss to the Chargers on Sunday.

The Raiders have a bye this week and face the Indianapolis Colts on Oct. 28.

Earlier this week, the Miami Herald reported the NFL was investigating the Miami Dolphins' handling of Ryan Tannehill's injury last week. The Dolphins reported Tannehill as a full participant in practice last Thursday even though he did not take all the practice reps that day and ultimately did not play last Sunday.