Green Bay Packers tight end Lance Kendricks is facing legal issues stemming from an incident 13 months ago.

The Outagamie County (Wis.) District Attorney's office is preparing criminal drug charges against Kendricks, the Journal Sentinel of Milwaukee reported Wednesday.

The charges are expected to be filed in the near future and are related to a traffic stop in September 2017, in which Kendricks was cited for marijuana possession.

However, that charge, which is punishable by a fine of up to $1,000, was dismissed last week.

According to court records, Kendricks was stopped by a state trooper while driving home from a football game at the University of Wisconsin. He was pulled over for driving 81 mph in a 70 mph zone.

When the trooper smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle, he conducted a search and found a bag of marijuana. Kendricks subsequently was cited for possession of THC in December.

Kendricks could be subject to discipline by the league under the NFL's substance abuse policy. Two of his Green Bay teammates, wide receiver Geronimo Allison and running back Aaron Jones, have been suspended for marijuana-related issues.

Allison received a one-game ban after he was arrested and charged with marijuana possession. Jones was suspended for the first two games this since in connection with an arrest in October 2017, when he admitted to smoking marijuana, according to the newspaper.

The 30-year-old Kendricks is in his eighth season overall and second with the Packers. The backup to starting tight end Jimmy Graham, he has appeared in six games and notched seven receptions for 67 yards and a touchdown.

A second-round draft pick of the Rams in 2011, the 6-foot-3, 250-pound Kendricks had a career-high 50 receptions for the Rams in 2016. He has 229 catches and 19 touchdowns in 115 games (88 starts).