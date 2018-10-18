Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Joey Bosa sacks the quarterback during a game against the Denver Bronocs last season. Photo by Lori Shepler/UPI | License Photo

The Los Angeles Chargers received a glimmer of positive news on their best pass rusher.

Defensive end Joey Bosa's father told SiriusXM NFL Radio that his son is on target to return to the field within "a few weeks."

Bosa initially was dealing with what has been termed a bone bruise in his left foot. He suffered that injury during practice on Aug. 11 and has yet to see the field this season.

The 23-year-old Bosa said he aggravated the injury while attempting to practice during the week before the season opener, telling reporters he was putting a lot of pressure on himself to get back in the lineup.

Bosa said late last month that he expected to remain sidelined until at least Los Angeles' bye in Week 8. He was wearing a walking boot due to instability in the tendon of his foot.

The Chargers have managed to withstand the loss of Bosa and are 4-2. They collected five sacks in last week's 38-14 victory at Cleveland to run their winning streak to three games. Los Angeles faces Tennessee on Sunday at London's Wembley Stadium.

Bosa was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2017 after racking up a team-leading 12.5 sacks while starting all 16 games. The 6-5, 280-pounder finished with 70 tackles and also had four forced fumbles last season.

A first-round pick out of Ohio State (No. 3 overall) in the 2016 NFL Draft, Bosa enjoyed a stellar first season with 10.5 sacks in 12 games, receiving NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year honors.