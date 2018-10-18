The Miami Dolphins aren't making any last-second quarterback changes ahead of Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions.

Coach Adam Gase said on Wednesday that Brock Osweiler will be under center for the Dolphins (4-2) in their game versus the Lions (2-3) at Hard Rock Stadium.

While that decision comes without issue, multiple media outlets are reporting that the NFL is reviewing the manner in which the Dolphins divulged Ryan Tannehill's injury prior to Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears.

Tannehill was listed as questionable with a right shoulder injury on Friday despite being a full participant in practice throughout the week. He was then ruled inactive 90 minutes prior to the start of the game.

Gase initially was defensive when asked about the development surrounding Tannehill after the overtime win over the Bears. He later said he expects Tannehill to play again this season and that he'll be the starter when he does return, but isn't exactly certain when that will be.

"I'm not sure. I really don't know. I don't know the answer. It's day-to-day. It's really going to come down to how he feels," Gase said.

--Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton of the Indianapolis Colts, who has missed the last two games because of a hamstring injury, said he will test out the ailment in practice this week and hopes to play on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills.

The 28-year-old Hilton aid he will take it slowly, at first, working out on a limited bases on Wednesday and Thursday to see how the injury has progressed. Even though he might not be at 100 percent by Sunday, Hilton said that doesn't mean he won't play.

"My less (than 100 percent) is better than a lot of people," Hilton said, according to Mike Wells of ESPN.

The Colts (1-5) have struggled with dropped passes on throws from quarterback Andrew Luck, using a group of receivers that include Ryan Grant (who has an ankle injury), Chester Rogers, and Zach Pascal.

--General Manager John Elway said earlier this week that the Denver Broncos' season is on the line on Thursday night against the Arizona Cardinals and the team will have to right the ship with without five players who have been ruled out of the game.

"It's a broken record right now," Elway said on the Broncos' official website. "We've got to change some things and things have to change this week. Our veterans have to play better, coaches have to coach better. On short week it doesn't matter, it doesn't matter how physically how you feel. We got to go into Arizona on Thursday night fighting for our lives cause that's what we are."

Included among the injured are two starting offensive linemen -- left guard Ronald Leary is out for the season because of a torn Achilles while tackle Jared Veldheer will miss his third consecutive game because of a knee injury.

The Broncos (2-4) also ruled out backup linebacker Shane Ray (ankle, wrist), reserve safety Dymonte Thomas (chest) and cornerback Adam Jones (thigh). Jones did not play in Week Six while Ray and Thomas both left the Broncos' loss to the Los Angeles Rams last seek because of injuries.

--Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Tavon Austin is seeking a second opinion on his right groin injury, but is expected to be out this week against the Washington Redskins and possibly longer.

Owner Jerry Jones said Austin is "more than likely out" this week and added that it reminds him of a groin injury that kept cornerback Morris Claiborne, then with the Cowboys, out for nine games.

Coach Jason Garrett did not dismiss the idea that the team will end up placing Austin on injured reserve, but the Cowboys will wait for the second opinion before making that decision.

"We are taking it day by day," head coach Jason Garrett said Wednesday, adding that the Cowboys have not ruled out the possibility of placing Austin on the Injured Reserve List. "(We will) see where it is medically before making any determination like (IR)."

--New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick has the utmost respect for Khalil Mack, but that doesn't mean he thinks that the Chicago Bears linebacker belongs in the same class as Pro Football Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor.

When asked on Wednesday if Mack compares with Taylor and the great pass rushers he's seen, Belichick was quick to say that there was no comparison.

"Now, wait a minute. We're talking about Lawrence Taylor now," Belichick said. "Yeah, I'm not putting anybody in Lawrence Taylor's class. So, you can put everybody down below that. With a lot of respect to a lot of good players now, but we're talking about Lawrence Taylor."

Belichick was the New York Giants' linebackers coach and defensive coordinator for the first 10 years of Taylor's career. Taylor collected 132.5 sacks during his 13-season career. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1999.

--Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan has withdrawn his efforts toward purchasing Wembley Stadium in London.

Khan, who also owns Premier League soccer club Fulham, put out a statement on Wednesday saying he will no longer be moving forward with his bid to buy the famous soccer stadium. The NFL has also played games at Wembley Stadium.

The 68-year-old Khan cited only "a slim majority" of the Football Association Council that supports his bid. Khan, who had offered 600 million pounds (approximately $790 million), said he is open to trying to buy the stadium again.

"Unfortunately, given where we are today, I've concluded that the outcome of a vote next week would be far from sufficient in expressing the broad support favored by the FA Chairman to sell Wembley Stadium," Khan said in a statement. "Until a time when it is evident there is an unmistakable directive from the FA to explore and close a sale, I am respectfully withdrawing my offer to purchase Wembley Stadium."

--Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week, the NFL announced.

Gurley rushed for a career-high 208 yards and scored twice in the Rams' 23-20 win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday. The 24-year-old Gurley has paid dividends after signing a four-year, $60 million contract extension prior to the season by leading the league in rushing yards (623) and touchdowns (11: nine rushing, two receiving).

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Albert Wilson was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week after recording six catches for 155 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 31-28 overtime victory over the Chicago Bears.

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Za'Darius Smith took home AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors after collecting three of his team's record 11 sacks in Sunday's 21-0 romp over the Tennessee Titans. Seattle Seahawks defensive end Frank Clark was named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week after notching 2.5 sacks and four tackles in Sunday's 27-3 win over the Oakland Raiders.

--Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden and defensive end Stephon Tuitt are encouraged by what they've seen from the team's defense over the last few weeks.

"I like that we have been doing very good in our communication," the 29-year-old Haden said. "There haven't been any busts. We are doing a lot better with our tackling, trying to get the ball in front of us.

"Just strides with everything we have been trying to work on the last two weeks. I think our defense has done a really good job."

The Steelers (3-2-1) show grit in limiting the AFC North-rival Cincinnati Bengals to just 62 yards rushing and a season-low 275 total yards in a 28-21 win on Sunday. Pittsburgh, which is now tied for 21st in points allowed per game (25.7), has permitted a total of 38 in the past two weeks -- both wins.

--San Francisco 49ers left tackle Joe Staley believes that quarterback C.J. Beathard has the team headed in the right direction.

Beathard tossed two touchdowns to speedy receiver Marquise Goodwin in San Francisco's 33-30 setback to the Green Bay Packers on Monday night. The 24-year-old Beathard, however, was undone by a late interception that helped the Packers send the 49ers (1-5) to their fourth straight loss.

"We have 100 percent confidence in C.J. Everyone else thinks of him as a backup. He is not a backup. The guy is a starter. He runs our offense really, really well," Staley said.

Beathard has completed 73 of 114 passes for 892 yards with six touchdowns and five interceptions since fellow quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was lost for the season with a knee injury.