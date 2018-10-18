Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette looks for running room during the AFC playoffs vs. the New England Patriots last season. Photo by Matthew Healey/ UPI | License Photo

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette did not practice again Thursday and could miss a third straight game Sunday against the Houston Texans.

Fournette has been dealing with a hamstring injury that has limited him to parts of two games. He was hurt in the season opener against the New York Giants and aggravated the injury in Week 4 against the New York Jets.

There have been multiple reports out of Jacksonville suggesting that Fournette will be held out of the lineup through the team's Week 9 bye.

Fournette led the Jaguars in rushing with 1,040 yards and nine touchdowns in 13 games as a rookie in 2017, but the former No. 4 overall draft pick has been limited to 71 on 20 rushes this season.

Running back T.J. Yeldon has been starting in place of Fournette for the Jaguars, who were forced to sign veteran Jamaal Charles last week due to injury issues in the backfield. Corey Grant was placed on injured reserve with a foot injury.

Yeldon did not practice Wednesday while dealing with foot and ankle injuries. He has rushed for 299 yards and a touchdown and has 25 catches for 223 yards and three scores.

Jacksonville has lost two in a row and is in a three-way tie with Tennessee and Houston for first place in the AFC South.