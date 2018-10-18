Fantasy Football: Week 7 wide receiver rankings

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman (11) leaps into the end zone on a 17-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs on October 14 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Odell Beckham Jr., Tyreek Hill, Adam Thielen, DeAndre Hopkins and Julio Jones lead my top 50 wide receiver rankings for Week 7 of the 2018 fantasy football season.

Michael Thomas, A.J. Green, Mike Evans, Jarvis Landry and Keenan Allen also land in my top 10 at the position.

This week's pool is a bit watered down with four teams serving a bye, but there are still plenty of capable pass catchers worthy of cracking your starting lineup. You need to make sure to replace players from the Green Bay Packers, Oakland Raiders, Pittsburgh Steelers and Seattle Seahawks, as those teams are serving their byes in Week 7.

You can also check out my top add/drops from the waiver wire for Week 7 if you are needy at the position.

RELATED Colts WR Hilton will test ailing hamstring

Here are my Top 50 options at the position this week.

TOP 50 WEEK 7 RANKINGS BELOW

TOP SHELF

Beckham is my No. 1 wide receiver for Week 7. The New York Giants superstar had a very quiet Week 6, but is facing the Atlanta Falcons this week. The Falcons have allowed a league-high 11 touchdowns to opposing wide receivers. They have also allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to the position in 2018. I expect Beckham and Eli Manning to get back on the same page in this matchup.

Thielen is now a near lock for 100 receiving yards every game. He accomplished that feat just four times in 2017, but has 100 receiving yards in each of his six games this season. Thielen also leads the league with 81 targets. He is my No. 3 option at the position this week with a matchup against the New York Jets, a unit that has allowed the third-most yards, second-most receptions and seventh-most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers. Thielen is a WR1 for the rest of the season.

SNEAKY PLAYS

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Michael Crabtree is my No. 17 option at the position for Week 7. The veteran pass catcher had six catches for 93 yards and a touchdown in Week 6 and I expect his usage to remain high in Week 7 against the New Orleans Saints, a unit allowing the most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers. Crabtree is a WR2 in this matchup.

New England Patriots veteran Julian Edelman is my No. 20 option this week at wide receiver. Edelman scored his first touchdown of the season in Week 6 and now has a matchup against the Chicago Bears, a secondary allowing the fifth-most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers. Edelman can be deployed as a WR2 or WR3 in Week 7.

LONGSHOTS

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Devin Funchess is my No. 27 option this week at wide receiver. Funchess had five catches for 74 yards and a score in Week 6 against the Washington Redskins. He has scored in two of his last three games. This week he gets the Philadelphia Eagles, a secondary allowing the second-most receiving yards to opposing wide receivers. Funchess is a WR3 in Week 7.

Tennessee Titans playmaker Corey Davis is also a WR3 candidate in Week 7. Davis had just one catch in Week 6, but should have steady numbers in Week 7 against the Los Angeles Chargers, a secondary allowing the ninth-most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers. With four teams on a bye, Davis should get some run this week in fantasy football lineups.