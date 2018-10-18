Fantasy Football: Week 7 wide receiver rankings

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Odell Beckham Jr., Tyreek Hill, Adam Thielen, DeAndre Hopkins and Julio Jones lead my top 50 wide receiver rankings for Week 7 of the 2018 fantasy football season.
Michael Thomas, A.J. Green, Mike Evans, Jarvis Landry and Keenan Allen also land in my top 10 at the position.
This week's pool is a bit watered down with four teams serving a bye, but there are still plenty of capable pass catchers worthy of cracking your starting lineup. You need to make sure to replace players from the Green Bay Packers, Oakland Raiders, Pittsburgh Steelers and Seattle Seahawks, as those teams are serving their byes in Week 7.
You can also check out my top add/drops from the waiver wire for Week 7 if you are needy at the position.
Here are my Top 50 options at the position this week.
TOP 50 WEEK 7 RANKINGS BELOW
TOP SHELF
Beckham is my No. 1 wide receiver for Week 7. The New York Giants superstar had a very quiet Week 6, but is facing the Atlanta Falcons this week. The Falcons have allowed a league-high 11 touchdowns to opposing wide receivers. They have also allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to the position in 2018. I expect Beckham and Eli Manning to get back on the same page in this matchup.
Thielen is now a near lock for 100 receiving yards every game. He accomplished that feat just four times in 2017, but has 100 receiving yards in each of his six games this season. Thielen also leads the league with 81 targets. He is my No. 3 option at the position this week with a matchup against the New York Jets, a unit that has allowed the third-most yards, second-most receptions and seventh-most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers. Thielen is a WR1 for the rest of the season.
SNEAKY PLAYS
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Michael Crabtree is my No. 17 option at the position for Week 7. The veteran pass catcher had six catches for 93 yards and a touchdown in Week 6 and I expect his usage to remain high in Week 7 against the New Orleans Saints, a unit allowing the most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers. Crabtree is a WR2 in this matchup.
New England Patriots veteran Julian Edelman is my No. 20 option this week at wide receiver. Edelman scored his first touchdown of the season in Week 6 and now has a matchup against the Chicago Bears, a secondary allowing the fifth-most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers. Edelman can be deployed as a WR2 or WR3 in Week 7.
LONGSHOTS
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Devin Funchess is my No. 27 option this week at wide receiver. Funchess had five catches for 74 yards and a score in Week 6 against the Washington Redskins. He has scored in two of his last three games. This week he gets the Philadelphia Eagles, a secondary allowing the second-most receiving yards to opposing wide receivers. Funchess is a WR3 in Week 7.
|RANK
|NAME
|TEAM
|OPPONENT
|1
|Odell Beckham Jr.
|New York Giants
|at ATL
|2
|Tyreek Hill
|Kansas City Chiefs
|vs. CIN
|3
|Adam Thielen
|Minnesota Vikings
|at NYJ
|4
|DeAndre Hopkins
|Houston Texans
|at JAX
|5
|Julio Jones
|Atlanta Falcons
|vs. NYG
|6
|Michael Thomas
|New Orleans Saints
|at BAL
|7
|A.J. Green
|Cincinnati Bengals
|at KC
|8
|Mike Evans
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|vs. CLE
|9
|Jarvis Landry
|Cleveland Browns
|at TB
|10
|Keenan Allen
|Los Angeles Chargers
|vs. TEN
|11
|Robert Woods
|Los Angeles Rams
|at SF
|12
|Stefon Diggs
|Minnesota Vikings
|at NYJ
|13
|Tyler Boyd
|Cincinnati Bengals
|at KC
|14
|Alshon Jeffery
|Philadelphia Eagles
|vs. CAR
|15
|Kenny Golladay
|Detroit Lions
|at MIA
|16
|Brandin Cooks
|Los Angeles Rams
|at SF
|17
|Michael Crabtree
|Baltimore Ravens
|vs. NO
|18
|Golden Tate
|Detroit Lions
|at MIA
|19
|Emmanuel Sanders
|Denver Broncos
|at AZ
|20
|Julian Edelman
|New England Patriots
|at CHI
|21
|Josh Gordon
|New England Patriots
|at CHI
|22
|John Brown
|Baltimore Ravens
|vs. NO
|23
|Allen Robinson
|Chicago Bears
|vs. NE
|24
|Chris Godwin
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|vs. CLE
|25
|Marvin Jones
|Detroit Lions
|at MIA
|26
|Sterling Shepard
|New York Giants
|at ATL
|27
|Devin Funchess
|Carolina Panthers
|at PHI
|28
|DeSean Jackson
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|vs. CLE
|29
|Calvin Ridley
|Atlanta Falcons
|vs. NYG
|30
|Marquise Goodwin
|San Francisco 49ers
|vs. LAR
|31
|Corey Davis
|Tennessee Titans
|at LAC
|32
|Keelan Cole
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|vs. HOU
|33
|Will Fuller
|Houston Texans
|at JAX
|34
|Demaryius Thomas
|Denver Broncos
|at AZ
|35
|Sammy Watkins
|Kansas City Chiefs
|vs. CIN
|36
|Dede Westbrook
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|vs. HOU
|37
|Taylor Gabriel
|Chicago Bears
|vs. NE
|38
|Nelson Agholor
|Philadelphia Eagles
|vs. CAR
|39
|Christian Kirk
|Arizona Cardinals
|vs. DEN
|40
|Albert Wilson
|Miami Dolphins
|vs. DET
|41
|Mohamed Sanu
|Atlanta Falcons
|vs. NYG
|42
|Robby Anderson
|New York Jets
|vs. MIN
|43
|Antonio Callaway
|Cleveland Browns
|at TB
|44
|Tyrell Williams
|Los Angeles Chargers
|vs. TEN
|45
|Chester Rogers
|Indianapolis Colts
|vs. BUF
|46
|Kenny Stills
|Miami Dolphins
|vs. DET
|47
|Larry Fitzgerald
|Arizona Cardinals
|vs. DEN
|48
|Mike Williams
|Los Angeles Chargers
|vs. TEN
|49
|Courtland Sutton
|Denver Broncos
|at AZ
|50
|Cole Beasley
|Dallas Cowboys
|at WAS
Tennessee Titans playmaker Corey Davis is also a WR3 candidate in Week 7. Davis had just one catch in Week 6, but should have steady numbers in Week 7 against the Los Angeles Chargers, a secondary allowing the ninth-most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers. With four teams on a bye, Davis should get some run this week in fantasy football lineups.