San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) is pushed out of bounds by Arizona Cardinals defender Antoine Bethea (41) after taking a pass from quarterback C.J. Beathard 45 yards in the fourth quarter on October 7 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Travis Kelce and Eric Ebron top my Week 7 fantasy football tight end rankings.

Rob Gronkowski, Zach Ertz, George Kittle, Kyle Rudolph, David Njoku, Trey Burton, Austin Hooper and Jordan Reed also land in the top 10 of my weekly rankings at the position.

If you have any tight ends from the Oakland Raiders, Green Bay Packers, Pittsburgh Steelers or Seattle Seahawks, make sure to remove them from your lineup, as those teams have Week 7 byes.

The field is a bit watered down this week, but there are still plenty of decent tight end options available.

If you are needy at the position -- or looking for a streaming option -- check out my top waiver wire add/drops for Week 7.

Here are my top 20 options at the position this week.

TOP 20 WEEK 7 RANKINGS BELOW

TOP SHELF

Kelce looks like the best tight end in football this season. The Kansas City Chiefs star is a huge part of one of the most explosive offenses in the game. Kelce is averaging 14.2 yards per reception and has the second-most receptions and yards among tight ends. This week he faces the Cincinnati Bengals, a defense allowing the sixth-most fantasy points to opposing tight ends. Kelce will give you a substantial advantage at the position in Week 7.

Ebron leads all tight ends with six touchdowns on the season. He has been an essential component of the Colts' offense and has scored in five of his six games in 2018. I'm expecting another big game in Week 7, as the Colts face the Buffalo Bills. I expect both defenses to struggle in this spot.

SNEAKY PLAYS

Kittle is my No. 5 option for Week 7. The San Francisco 49ers target has just one score on the season, but has been very involved his team's offense. I'm expecting a big week from Kittle here as he faces the Los Angeles Rams, who have allowed the eighth-most receiving yards to opposing tight ends this season.

Njoku has the best matchup among tight ends this week. The Cleveland Browns target scored his first touchdown of the season in Week 6 and has at least 50 receiving yards in three consecutive games. This week he is facing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a unit allowing the most fantasy points to opposing tight ends. He is my No. 5 option for Week 7.

LONGSHOTS

Burton is my No. 8 option for Week 7. The Chicago Bears target has scored in back-to-back games and in three of his last four games. This week he battles the New England Patriots, a defense tied for allowing the most touchdowns to opposing tight ends this season.

Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah is my No. 11 option for Week 7. Uzomah had 54 yards on six catches in Week 6 and should remain busy against the Chiefs, a secondary that has allowed the most receiving yards and third-most fantasy points to opposing tight ends. He is a good streaming option in deeper leagues that require starting a tight end.