Fantasy Football: Week 7 running back rankings

Cincinnati Bengals half back Joe Mixon (28) fights to break free from the Pittsburgh Steelers' defense during the first half of play on October 14 at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Todd Gurley and Saquon Barkley are options 1A and 1B in my weekly fantasy football running back rankings.

Behind that duo, I have Ezekiel Elliott, Kareem Hunt and Joe Mixon inside my top five for Week 7. Alvin Kamara, Melvin Gordon, David Johnson, Carlos Hyde and Christian McCaffrey round out my top 10 for the week.

Make sure you don't have any running backs in your starting lineup if they play for the Green Bay Packers, Oakland Raiders, Pittsburgh Steelers or Seattle Seahawks, as those teams have Week 7 byes.

If you are needy at the position, check out my waiver wire add/drops for Week 7.

Here are my Top 30 options at the position this week.

FULL TOP 30 WEEK 7 RANKINGS BELOW

TOP SHELF

Barkley is my No. 2 option at running back. The rookie playmaker went off for 130 yards and a score on 13 carries in Week 6. He also had nine receptions for 99 yards during his monster performance against the Philadelphia Eagles. Barkley has the second-most receiving yards per game among NFL running backs and ranks No. 6 in rushing yards. This week he faces the Atlanta Falcons, a unit allowing the fifth-most fantasy points to opposing running backs. He is an every week RB1.

Mixon is my No. 5 option at running back in Week 7. The Cincinnati Bengals star has at least 84 yards from scrimmage in every game this season. He has also scored in three of his four starts. I'm expecting a huge day for Mixon in Week 6 against the Kansas City Chiefs as the Bengals look to control the tempo of the game and keep Patrick Mahomes off of the field. The Chiefs are also allowing the second-most fantasy points per game to opposing running backs.

SNEAKY PLAYS

Hyde is my No. 9 option at running back in Week 7. The Cleveland Browns veteran faces the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a unit allowing the ninth-most fantasy points to opposing running backs. Hyde had just 34 yards in Week 6 against the Los Angeles Chargers, but should improve on those numbers in Week 7 against this unit. Hyde already has five touchdowns on the season and is a good bet to score again against this beatable defense.

Detroit Lions rookie Kerryon Johnson has only one touchdown on the season but should be more and more involved in the offense as the season goes on. This week he is facing the Miami Dolphins, a defense allowing the sixth-most fantasy points to opposing running backs. Johnson is my No. 16 option at the position, landing in RB2 territory.

LONGSHOTS

Phillip Lindsay is my No. 17 option at running back for Week 7, also landing in RB2 territory. The Denver Broncos playmaker is facing the Arizona Cardinals, a unit allowing the most fantasy points to opposing running backs this season. Lindsay has cooled off a bit since Week 2, but should definitely be in your lineup in Week 7.

Dolphins veteran Frank Gore is my No. 28 option at running back in Week 7. He can be used as an RB2 due to his matchup against the Lions, a unit allowing the third-most fantasy points to opposing running backs. Gore has averaged 12.6 carries per game through the last three weeks and is coming off of a 101-yard performance in Week 6 against the Chicago Bears. He can be also be used at flex this week.