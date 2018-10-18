Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Indianapolis Colts leg Adam Vinatieri is my top fantasy football kicker for Week 7, while the Jacksonville Jaguars top my weekly defensive rankings.

The Los Angeles Rams, Minnesota Vikings, Los Angeles Chargers and Indianapolis Colts round out the top five of my Week 7 defenses.

Greg Zuerlein, Harrison Butker, Justin Tucker and Dan Bailey are also among my top five kicking options.

If you need help at the position and ideas for streaming options at other spots in your lineup, check out my top waiver wire additions for Week 7.

TOP SHELF

The Jaguars have the second-best defense in the NFL so far this season. Jacksonville is coming off of its worst performance of the year in Week 6 and should comeback big time in Week 7 against the Houston Texans, who have had mediocre offensive line play. The Texans have only scored more than 22 points in a game once so far this season. I don't expect this to be the second time. Look for some turnovers in this AFC South clash.

The Rams are my No. 2 defense for Week 7 with a matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. Los Angeles has had a rough stretch as of late, but the 49ers are struggling offensively. I expect the Rams to dominate this matchup and force the 49ers to play catchup with C.J. Beathard. That recipe should add up to a bounty of turnovers and sacks.

Zuerlein is making his return after a five-week injury absence. He was one of the best kickers in the league last season and made four field goals in Week 1. I expect the Rams to dominate the 49ers, meaning Zuerlein is in line for several extra points and probably some field goals when his squad milks the clock in the second half.

Tucker is also one of the best kickers in the league. He is coming off of a three-point performance in Week 6, but was very productive in the three weeks prior, netting at least two field goals in three consecutive games. I expect the Ravens to lean a lot on Tucker while trying to limit the New Orleans Saints' offense and control the clock. He could even kick the game-winner if the Ravens' strategy is succesful.

SNEAKY PLAYS

The Chargers are my No. 4 defense for Week 7. Los Angeles is facing the Tennessee Titans, who have only scored more than 20 points in a game once this season. The Chargers have allowed just 24 points combined in the last two weeks and have eight sacks and four turnovers during that stretch. Los Angeles should be able to capitalize on the watered-down Titans attack.

The Colts are my No. 5 defense for Week 7 and are a good streaming option. Indianapolis is hosting the Buffalo Bills, who are starting Derek Anderson. While the Colts have allowed a lot of points in their last three games, I don't expect a well-orchestrated attack from the Bills with Anderson heaving the ball.

Philadelphia Eagles leg Jake Elliott is my No. 6 option at kicker this week. Elliott has multiple field goals in four straight games. The Eagles and Panthers should not struggle to score in this matchup, meaning Elliott will likely have several extra point tries and coming in for a field goal or two.

Wil Lutz is on the other end of the Ravens and Saints matchup. While the Saints are loaded with talent on offense, Baltimore owns the best defense in the NFL this season. That recipe should add up to some stalled drives for the Saints, putting Lutz in position for some kicks. He is my No. 7 kicker in Week 7.

LONGSHOTS

The Detroit Lions are No. 13 in my defensive rankings for Week 7. Detroit has yet to log negative points in a matchup yet this season and just picked up three fumble recoveries and four sacks in Week 6 against Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. You could do much worse than using the Lions as a streaming option against the Miami Dolphins, who reached the 30-point plateau for the first time this season in Week 6. The Dolphins are also dealing with a ton of injuries and haven't been able to put it together offensively on a consistent basis. Brock Osweiller looked great in Week 6, but I don't see him putting it all together again against a defense that has allowed the second-fewest passing yards to opposing quarterbacks.

The Cleveland Browns are another streaming option in Week 7. The Browns are my No. 15 defense this week and have a matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Cleveland just allowed 38 points to the Los Angeles Chargers, but I can see them being a sneaky-good play in Week 7 against Jameis Winston. The Buccaneers quarterback has thrown two interceptions and been sacked twice in each of his last two games. The Browns should be able to get to Winston and force him into mistakes, adding up to some fantasy points.

RANK NAME TEAM OPPONENT 1 Adam Vinatieri Indianapolis Colts vs. BUF 2 Greg Zuerlein Los Angeles Rams at SF 3 Harrison Butker Kansas City Chiefs vs. CIN 4 Justin Tucker Baltimore Ravens vs. NO 5 Dan Bailey Minnesota Vikings at NYJ 6 Jake Elliott Philadelphia Eagles vs. CAR 7 Wil Lutz New Orleans Saints at BAL 8 Stephen Gostkowski New England Patriots at CHI 9 Josh Lambo Jacksonville Jaguars vs. HOU 10 Chandler Catanzaro Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. CLE 11 Matt Prater Detroit Lions at MIA 12 Graham Gano Carolina Panthers at PHI 13 Randy Bullock Cincinnati Bengals at KC 14 Cody Parkey Chicago Bears vs. NE 15 Dustin Hopkins Washington Redskins vs. DAL 16 Robbie Gould San Francisco 49ers vs. LAR 17 Brandon McManus Denver Broncos at AZ 18 Brett Maher Dallas Cowboys at WAS 19 Jason Myers New York Jets vs. MIN 20 Aldrick Rosas New York Giants at ATL

New England Patriots leg Stephen Gostkowski comes in as my No. 8 option at kicker this week. The Patriots are facing the Chicago Bears in a game they should dominate. I expect Gostkowski to capitalize with several extra points and kick multiple field goals. Gostkowski made five field goals and four extra points in Week 6 and should also be active in this matchup.

The Lions are coming off of a Week 6 bye and should be able to move the ball against the Dolphins in Week 7. Matt Prater is my No. 11 option at kicker this week, landing in streaming territory. Prater is ranked as a top-five kicker in terms of fantasy points per game. He should be busy once again on Sunday in Miami.