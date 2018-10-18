Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) drops back ro pass during a game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts on September 30, 2018. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

Ryan Tannehill will sit out a second straight game for the Miami Dolphins this weekend while he deals with a right shoulder injury.

Earlier this week, Dolphins coach Adam Gase was unable to provide a timetable for the return of Tannehill, who was a surprise addition to the team's injury report on Friday before he was listed as inactive for Sunday's win over the Chicago Bears.

On Thursday, Gase told reporters that surgical options are not under consideration for Tannehill, who missed the entire 2017 season due to a torn ACL.

"We're not looking at that," Gase said Thursday, adding that Tannehill is not on a rest regimen. "He could throw tomorrow if he wanted to."

Brock Osweiler will be under center for the Dolphins (4-2) in their game versus the Lions (2-3) on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium. With Miami having a short turnaround and playing next Thursday at Houston, Osweiler could make a third straight start.

For the season, Tannehill has completed 85 of 129 passes for 972 yards with eight touchdowns and five interceptions. Osweiler completed 28 of 44 passes for a career-high 380 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions in Sunday's overtime win.