Dallas Cowboys linebackers Sean Lee (50) and Jaylon Smith (54) wrap up New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard (87) during the second quarter on September 10, 2017 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Sean Lee participated fully in practice on Thursday and is likely to play on Sunday against Washington after missing three games with a hamstring injury.

"He made good progress. We have to see how he does here the next couple of days," Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett said on the team's website. "Hopefully he will be ready for the game. We just have to be mindful of the number of snaps he does get. We have been mindful of that in the past. I think we are better equipped to take him out of the ball game and let the other guys play. Jaylon [Smith] has played well. Leighton [Vander Esch] has played well. The other linebackers have played well in his absence this year.

"Sean is a great player. We want to get him out there as much as we can, but we do have to be mindful of that."

Lee, a Pro Bowl selection in 2015 and 2016, made 20 total tackles in the three games he played this season, all as a starter. He had 101 tackles last season, when he was limited to 11 games.

The Cowboys received other good news on the injury front. Defensive end Randy Gregory (knee) and defensive end Demarcus Lawrence (shoulder) both went through full practices.