Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week, the NFL announced on Wednesday.

Gurley rushed for a career-high 208 yards and scored twice in the Rams' 23-20 win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

The 24-year-old Gurley has paid dividends after signing a four-year, $60 million contract extension prior to the season by leading the league in rushing yards (623) and touchdowns (11 -- nine rushing, two receiving).

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Albert Wilson was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week after recording six catches for 155 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 31-28 overtime victory over the Chicago Bears.

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Za'Darius Smith took home AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors after collecting three of his team's record 11 sacks in Sunday's 21-0 romp over the Tennessee Titans.

Seattle Seahawks defensive end Frank Clark was named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week after notching 2.5 sacks and four tackles in Sunday's 27-3 win over the Oakland Raiders.

New York Jets kicker Jason Myers was the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week after making seven field goals and three extra points in Sunday's 42-34 triumph over the Indianapolis Colts.

Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby redeemed himself after missing four field goals and an extra point last week by making four field-goal attempts in Monday's win over the San Francisco 49ers. For his efforts, Crosby was named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week.