Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden breaks up a pass intended during a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC playoffs on January 14, 2018. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden and defensive end Stephon Tuitt are encouraged by what they've seen from the team's defense over the last few weeks.

"I like that we have been doing very good in our communication," the 29-year-old Haden said. "There haven't been any busts. We are doing a lot better with our tackling, trying to get the ball in front of us.

"Just strides with everything we have been trying to work on the last two weeks. I think our defense has done a really good job."

The Steelers (3-2-1) show grit in limiting the AFC North-rival Cincinnati Bengals to just 62 yards rushing and a season-low 275 total yards in a 28-21 win on Sunday. Pittsburgh, which is now tied for 21st in points allowed per game (25.7), has permitted a total of 38 in the past two weeks -- both wins.

"A lot of people showed a lot of growth," the 25-year-old Tuitt said. "A lot of people continue to fight through and be impact players for the defense. That comes with pushing, putting in hours, coming in positive and making sure you help your teammates out.

"Just keep pushing every week. That is what we keep preaching. The early part of the season we didn't do too good. But we just played two good football teams and came away with good wins. Just keep continuing to push and move forward."

Pittsburgh returns from its bye to host the Cleveland Browns on Oct. 28. The teams played to a 21-21 tie in Week 1.