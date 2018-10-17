Indianapolis Colts running back Marlon Mack (25) runs against the Washington Redskins in the second quarter on September 16 at FedEx Field in Landover, Md. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Week 7 of the 2018 fantasy football season has arrived, meaning many leagues have reached the midseason point.

You could be out of the playoff picture already, but if you aren't you still need to keep working and trying to improve your team. Even if you have a stacked starting lineup, it is never a bad idea to bulk up your depth in case you experience an injury or have a bye week coming up for your starters.

Once again, Week 6 unveiled some more opportunities for players who were previously sitting on the waiver wire. Don't be afraid to snatch them up for upside if you have the bench space.

This week you also need to make sure that all of your Green Bay Packers, Oakland Raiders, Pittsburgh Steelers and Seattle Seahawks players are on the bench as those teams have Week 7 byes.

Here are my top players to add and top players to drop for Week 7.

ALL-ADD TEAM

QB | Mitchell Trubisky; RB | Marlon Mack, Latavius Murray; WR | Tyrell Williams; TE | O.J. Howard; D/ST | Cleveland Browns; K | Aldrick Rosas

HONORABLE MENTIONS

QB | Eli Manning; RB | Peyton Barber; WR | Albert Wilson; TE | C.J. Uzomah; D/ST | Indianapolis Colts

TOP DROPS

QB | Ryan Tannehill; RB | LeGarrette Blount, C.J. Anderson, Theo Riddick; WR | Jamison Crowder, Robby Anderson, Larry Fitzgerald, Chris Hogan; TE | Benjamin Watson

QUARTERBACK

Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky has some streaming appeal in Week 7 against the New England Patriots. And with four quarterbacks on a bye, he might make his way into some starting lineups in your fantasy football league. The second-year gunslinger threw an astonishing six touchdowns in Week 4. He came out of his Week 5 bye to throw for 316 yards and three more scores in Week 6. I expect another multiple touchdown day in this spot against the Patriots. Even if you don't need a quarterback, it could be a good idea to play keep-away from another owner if you have the bench space to add Trubisky.

RUNNING BACK

Indianapolis Colts running back has only appeared in two games this season. His second start came in Week 6 against the New York Jets, when he picked up 89 yards on 12 carries. I expect Mack to still see a lot of work in Week 7 against the Buffalo Bills. He is still worth picking up for bench depth even if you don't use him this week.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Peyton Barber appeared to be a drop candidate entering Week 6, but he rolled up a season-high 82 yards on 13 carries, while catching a touchdown pass against the Atlanta Falcons. Now he appears to be a matchup-dependent play down the stretch and should be added to your bench if you have the room.

WIDE RECEIVER

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Tyrell Williams is a gamble, no doubt. But he could be worth it some weeks as wide receivers serve their byes. He hasn't had more than five targets in a game this season, but has hauled in three scores while averaging an impressive 19.4 yards per reception. If you are needy at wide receiver, you could do worse than Williams.

TIGHT END

Buccaneers tight end O.J. Howard is still a bit under-owned in my opinion. If you have a good starting tight end in a league that requires starting one, Howard is still a good idea to add to your bench. The second-year pass-catcher has two scores this season and has at least 54 receiving yards in four of his five games. He is coming off of a performance of 62 yards and a score on four catches against the Atlanta Falcons. I expect his usage to escalate down the stretch.