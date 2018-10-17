Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton runs after making a catch against the Washington Redskins at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland on Sept. 16, 2018. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton of the Indianapolis Colts, who has missed the last two games because of a hamstring injury, said he will test out the ailment in practice this week and hopes to play on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills.

The 28-year-old Hilton aid he will take it slowly, at first, working out on a limited bases on Wednesday and Thursday to see how the injury has progressed.

Even though he might not be at 100 percent by Sunday, Hilton said that doesn't mean he won't play.

"My less (than 100 percent) is better than a lot of people," Hilton said, according to Mike Wells of ESPN.

The Colts (1-5) have struggled with dropped passes on throws from quarterback Andrew Luck, using a group of receivers that include Ryan Grant (who has an ankle injury), Chester Rogers, and Zach Pascal.

Tight end Eric Ebron has become Luck's favorite receiver with 13 receptions for 176 yards and three touchdowns in the last two games.

In three games this season, Hilton has caught 21 passes for 294 yards and two touchdowns. In his career, he has 452 receptions for 7,121 yards and 46 touchdowns since the Colts made him a third-round selection (No. 92 overall) in the 2012 draft out of Florida International.

The 5-9, 178-pound Hilton has made the Pro Bowl the last four seasons.