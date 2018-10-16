New England Patriots wide receiver Cordarelle Patterson (84) is tackled by Houston Texans safety Kareem Jackson (25) on a three-yard reception in the first quarter at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts on September 9, 2018. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

The Houston Texans woke up Monday morning in a three-way tie atop of the AFC South with the Tennessee Titans and this week's opponent the Jacksonville Jaguars. A big reason for the Texans finding a way to win three games in a row for the first time since 2016 and be in the games late with a chance to win is defensive back Kareem Jackson.

Jackson has bounced around from safety, nickel and outside cornerback due to injuries at the cornerback position. The veteran play-maker and versatilely in Jackson has helped the defense stay afloat due to the injuries at the cornerback.

Head coach Bill O'Brien discussed Jackson's contributions through six games.

"He's having a good year," O'Brien said of Jackson. "He's been a very productive player, very versatile player, smart, can do different things, like you said. He can play safety, he can play nickel, he can play on the outside, has made big plays for us, he's made plays on the ball which are important. He had a good game yesterday."

Jackson has 35 total tackles, eight passes defensed, two forced fumbles and two interceptions. His most recent interception came late in the 4th quarter of Sunday's win to ice the game tying him for the franchise lead in interceptions.

"I was in the right place at the right time," Jackson said of his game sealing interception.

One of the oldest tenured Texans in the locker room, Jackson was pleased to see a young longer room to get back to .500 after starting 0-3.

"Three in a row, we just want to continue to build off of that," Jackson explained. "There weeks, three tough wins, just kinda shows us what type of team we are. Every week we have to scratch and claw, we just have to find a way to get a win."

The Texans won the game on both defense and special teams and created turnovers with a blocked punt, recovering a muffed punt and intercepting two passes against the Bills.

"That is what this league is about." Jackson said of team performance. "Making plays here and there to kinda put you over the hump to get a win. As a team that is great for us, it kinda shows we are battle-tested."

--RB D'Onta Foreman is not ready to come off the PUP list. He could practice with the team but they are not opting for that route for the time being.

--CB Johnathan Joseph was dinged up after making a tackle against the Bills. He had an X-ray after the game and everything checked out.

--QB Deshaun Watson is dealing with a chest, rib and lung issue which was clearly bothering him on Sunday. He is expected to play this week against Jacksonville.

--CB Shareece Wright has a cast on his left thumb and played well with it on against Buffalo. Wright has a sprained thumb and will continue to sport the cast moving forward.

--CBs Aaron Colvin (left ankle) and Kevin Johnson (concussion) are both out for the time being. Johnson is on the injured reserve while Colvin is dealing with his ankle on the 53-man roster.