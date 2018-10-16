Seattle Seahawks linebackers Barkevious Mingo (51) and Bobby Wagner (51) team up to tackle Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (18) during the fourth quarter on October 7 at CenturyLink Field in Seattle. Photo by Jim Bryant/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 16 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Rams don't expect to have Cooper Kupp available for their Week 7 game against the San Francisco 49ers.

"So, from an injury stand point, fortunately, when you look at the injury to Kupp [Sunday], it looks bad," Rams coach Sean McVay told reporters. "You always think the worst right away. Got a little knee sprain right there. He's going to be week-to-week."

"Most likely, he probably will miss this week's game. Then dependent upon how he responds, it'll just kind of be on a week-to-week basis. But, that's really, fortunate news when you start thinking the best and when you just look at the way that that play looked."

Kupp exited the Rams' Week 6 win against the Denver Broncos in the second quarter after getting horse-collar tackled by Darian Stewart. He immediately crashed to the ground in pain. He was examined on the sideline before being carted off of the field. Kupp returned in the game in the second half, but failed to make a catch in the game.

He was later diagnosed with an MCL sprain. McVay said that guard Rodger Saffold III is also dealing with a knee sprain but should be able to play in Week 7. Linebacker Matt Longacre is dealing with back spasms and is day-to-day. Defensive lineman Michael Brockers has an ACL sprain.

"Unfortunate for Cooper that he probably will miss this week. But, thank goodness that it wasn't something that looked like it could potentially be season ending," McVay said.

The Rams coach he expects Robert Woods to take an increased role to fill the void left by Kupp.

"Brandin's [Cooks] got some position flexibility as well," McVay said. "Then, we've got confidence in Josh [Reynolds] and KhaDarel [Hodge]. Then, dependent upon what we end up doing, whether you end up getting somebody else in here or not -- those are things that are going to be predicated on our game plan. But, it's a big loss however you cut it and guys will be asked to step up and that's exactly what the expectation will be."

Kupp has 438 yards and five touchdowns on 30 catches this season.