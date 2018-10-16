Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy gives his teams instructions from the sidelines during a game against the Atlanta Falcons last season. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Two things stood out to Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy on Tuesday, one day after his team's 33-30 comeback victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

One was the continued success of the Packers' two-minute offense, as orchestrated by quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

The other was the number of penalties assessed against the Packers in that game.

The positive issue was the execution in the two-minute drill. The Packers scored 10 points in the final two minutes on Monday to overcome a seven-point deficit.

"Our two-minute production has been outstanding," McCarthy said during his Tuesday press conference. "I think it's one of the best things we do. Since 2009 we have spent an exorbitant amount of time on it."

McCarthy admitted that having Rodgers making the decisions and the throws in the closing moments had a lot to do with that success.

The final drive of 81 yards set up the game-winning, 27-yard field goal by Mason Crosby, who was 4-for-4 on field goals on Monday one week after missing four field-goal attempts and an extra point the previous week.

"When we had to play our best football, we did as a football team, and that speaks volumes," McCarthy said.

McCarthy was less satisfied with the penalties as the Packers were flagged six times for 54 yards Monday. The Pittsburgh Steelers are the only NFL team that has lost more yardage through penalties this season than the Packers.

"You're not supposed to say you're frustrated, but I'm frustrated," McCarthy said. "I don't like the pattern we've established. Way too many last night, and special teams was the majority of it. That has to change, and it will change."

--RB Aaron Jones was the Packers' leading rusher on Monday with 41 yards on eight carries. He has 188 yards for the season while averaging 5.9 yards per carry.

---WR Davante Adams was the team's leading receiver on Monday with 10 catches for 132 yards. He was one of three Packers with more than 100 receiving yards against the 49ers.

--TE Jimmy Graham had five receptions for a season-high 104 yards on Monday. His previous season high was 95 against the Vikings in the opener.

--QB Aaron Rodgers threw for 425 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions on Monday. He became the first player in NFL history to throw for over 400 yards with no interceptions in consecutive games.

--WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling had a career-high 103 receiving yards on Monday. A first-round pick in the 2018 draft, Valdes-Scantling has just one reception for 3 yards through the first three games.