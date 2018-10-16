Oct. 16 (UPI) -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have signed tight end Blake Bell to their active roster.

Jacksonville placed tight end Niles Paul on injured reserve in a corresponding transaction. The Jaguars announced the roster moves on Tuesday.

Bell, 27, entered the league as a fourth round pick by the San Francisco 49ers in the 2015 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-6, 252-pound pass catcher has 22 receptions for 290 yards in 40 career NFL games. He appeared in 27 games for the 49ers before being waived during final roster reductions in 2017. He was then claimed by the Minnesota Vikings, where he had three catches for 19 yards in 13 games before landing on injured reserve in December. Bell was waived during the Vikings' final roster reductions in September.

Bell attended Bishop Carroll Catholic High School where he was drafted by the Detroit Tigers in the 43rd round of the 2010 MLB Draft.

Paul, 29, had 10 catches for 98 yards this season in six games for the Jaguars. The seven-year veteran suffered a sprained MCL during the Jaguars' Week 7 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

The Jaguars previously placed Austin Seferian-Jenkins on injured reserve, putting James O'Shaughnessy in line for a starting role.

Jacksonville hosts the Houston Texans at 1 p.m. on Sunday at TIAA Bank Field.