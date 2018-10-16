Green Bay Packers cornerback Kevin King (20) defends against Chicago Bears wide receiver Dontrelle Inman (17) during the second half on November 12 at Soldier Field in Chicago. Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 16 (UPI) -- The Indianapolis Colts have signed wide receiver Dontrelle Inman.

Indianapolis announced the pact on Tuesday. The Colts also placed wide receiver Marcus Johnson on injured reserve and signed cornerback D.J. Killings to the practice squad.

Inman, 29, played the first three seasons of his career for the San Diego Chargers. He had 25 catches for 343 yards and a touchdown in 12 games last season for the Los Angeles Chargers and Chicago Bears. The 6-foot-3, 205-pound target has 130 catches for 1,797 yards and eight scores in 49 NFL appearances. Inman played two seasons for the Toronto Argonauts before entering the NFL in 2011 as an undrafted free agent signing by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Johnson joined the Colts in September after being acquired in a trade from the Seattle Seahawks. He joined the Seahawks in March after being traded from the Philadelphia Eagles. The 6-foot-1, 204-pound pass catcher has 11 catches for 147 yards and a touchdown in 15 career NFL games for the Colts and Eagles. He had six receptions for 102 yards and a score in five games this season for the Colts.

Killings was with the Eagles for their 2018 offseason program and training camp. He was waived on Sept. 6. He spent the final 13 weeks of the 2017 season on the Eagles' practice squad. He particpated in the New England Patriots' 2017 offseason program and training camp before being waived. He entered the league in 2017 as an undrafted free agent signing by the Patriots.

The Colts' depth chart now includes T.Y. Hilton, Ryan Grant, Zach Pascal and Chester Rodgers at wide receiver, following Johnson's move to injured reserve. Hilton has been sidelined with chest and hamstring issues, while Grant has been hampered with an ankle injury.

The Colts host the Buffalo Bills at 1 p.m. on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.