Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) passes against the Baltimore Ravens in the third quarter on September 9, 2018 at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Buffalo Bills rookie quarterback Josh Allen left Sunday's loss to the Houston Texans with a right elbow injury, and it remains unclear whether he will be ready to play in Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts.

On Monday, Bills head coach Sean McDermott described Allen's status as week-to-week, which generally means the player will not be available for the next game.

But when asked whether Allen will definitely miss the game against the Colts, McDermott said, "We'll see. I'll know a little more tomorrow, but we'll see."

Allen was scheduled to have an MRI on Monday.

When Allen left Sunday's game, he was replaced by Nathan Peterman, but McDermott did not say that Peterman would start against the Colts if Allen could not play.

The Bills signed veteran Derek Anderson last week and he was inactive against Houston.

On Sunday, Peterman threw a touchdown pass in the fourth quarter that put the Bills ahead 13-10.

After the Texans tied the game with a field goal, Peterman threw an interception that Texans cornerback Johnathan Joseph returned for a touchdown.

Peterman then threw another interception, giving him nine picks in 79 career passing attempts. This season, Peterman has thrown two touchdown passes and five interceptions in 49 pass attempts.

The Bills lost the only game Peterman started this season, and they were 1-1 in his two starts a year ago.