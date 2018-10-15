New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold throws a 35-yard touchdown pass to Robby Anderson in the second quarter against the Denver Broncos on October 7, 2018 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Sam Darnold threw two touchdown passes, Jason Myers hit a franchise-record seven field goals and the New York Jets intercepted Andrew Luck three times, including one returned for a touchdown, to give them a 42-34 win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday at MetLife Stadium.

The Jets (3-3) are on their first winning streak since they won three straight games in Weeks 3-5 last year, though head coach Todd Bowles conceded they likely would not have won this game a year ago or even earlier this season.

"By no means was the game perfect, but the growth of the team, we probably would have lost this one a year ago or a couple of weeks ago," Bowles said. "For us to win ugly is a pretty good thing. It shows signs of maturity. We just have to keep working."

Darnold, who finished 24-of-30 passing for 280 yards, threw touchdown passes to Terrelle Pryor and rookie tight end Chris Herndon (the first of his NFL career).

"It was a great team win, first of all, in all three phases of the game," Darnold said. "Defensively, I think we had four turnovers, and then special teams, Jason [Myers] coming up big. I think he had 24 points in total, which is awesome. And for us to be able to get the ball on the 25 on a few drives and be able to just drive it down [is good].

"Obviously we want to finish in the red zone, that's what we pride ourselves on, but at the same time it was just awesome to be able to get down there and leave it up to Jason and let him score his points."

Myers set an NFL record with 274 yards of field goals.

Myers also became the sixth kicker in NFL history to make seven field goals and his 24 points were the second-most by a kicker in NFL history behind Rob Bironas' 26.

"It's more important that we got the win but being able to help out and do what I can that way, that's what is most important to me," Myers said.

In the first half, Myers kicked field goals of 30, 48 and 32 yards as the Jets took a 23-13 lead.

After the Jets honored the Super Bowl title team of 1968 at halftime, Myers made kicks from 37, 45, 37 and 45 yards out. He made one field goal in the third quarter as the Jets built a 33-20 lead and made three more in the fourth after the Colts were within striking distance, 33-27.

Morris Claiborne returned an interception for a touchdown on the second play of the game, and linebackers Avery Williamson and Darron Lee also picked off Luck.

Luck finished 23-of-43 for 301 yards with touchdown passes to Marcus Johnson (first of his NFL career), tight ends Eric Ebron and Erik Swoope and Chester Rogers.

The Jets scored 20 points off four Indianapolis turnovers. They now have 15 takeaways, which is second in the league behind Cleveland's 16.

New York (3-3) is now a game behind the Dolphins (4-2), who were victorious over the Bears in overtime, for first place in the division, while the Colts are 1-5.

Luck was intercepted three times for the seventh time in his career. He also was plagued by several dropped passes from receivers.

"Our defense is doing a decent job of getting that ball away, and we're certainly as an offense not holding up our end of the bargain," Luck said. "And we have to. If we want to give ourselves a chance to win consistently.

"I've got to do a better job of taking care of the ball. We all have to chip in on that and need to improve."