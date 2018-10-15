Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill throws a pass in the first quarter against the New York Jets in Week 2 of the NFL season on September 16, 2018 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Miami Dolphins head coach Adam Gase told reporters on Monday that quarterback Ryan Tannehill is considered day-to-day with a shoulder injury.

Gase was a bit more relaxed in providing an update on Tannehill, mere hours after delivering a testy response in the wake of the Dolphins' overtime win over the Chicago Bears. He said he expects Tannehill to play again this season and that he'll be the starter when he does return, but isn't exactly certain when that will be.

"I'm not sure. I really don't know. I don't know the answer. It's day-to-day. It's really going to come down to how he feels," Gase said on Monday.

Backup Brock Osweiler started in place of Tannehill on Sunday and completed 28-of-44 passes for a career-high 380 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions.

Osweiler will take first-team reps until Tannehill is ruled ready to play.

Tannehill was initially injured on a play in the second quarter against Oakland in Week 3. He was seen favoring the shoulder after being driven to the ground by Raiders defensive lineman Maurice Hurst, who received a personal foul penalty as a result.

The 6-foot-4, 207-pound Tannehill has struggled in each of his last two outings, including three turnovers in the second half of a 27-17 loss to Cincinnati on Oct. 7.

Tannehill absorbed a hard hit on the shoulder last week from a Bengals defensive lineman as he tried to throw a pass in the fourth quarter. The ball popped loose and was ruled a fumble, which resulted in the second of two touchdowns for the Bengals' defense.

For the season, Tannehill has completed 85-of-129 passes for 972 yards with eight touchdowns and five interceptions.

The Dolphins (4-2) host the Detroit Lions (2-3) on Sunday.