UFC fighter Conor McGregor checks out the sidelines prior to the Dallas Cowboys and Jacksonville Jaguars game on Sunday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 15 (UPI) -- UFC star Conor McGregor showed off his unique football throwing motion before the Dallas Cowboys and Jacksonville Jaguars game.

He was a special guest of Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on Sunday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. McGregor -- who is coming off of a loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov in UFC 229 -- did not show many facial blemishes from the brutal bout. He sported a patterned and fitted light blue sport coat as he took to the field in pregame to chuck the pigskin, while surrounded by cameras.

While the jacket might have been constricting, McGregor still showed he has an unorthodox way of throwing a football. He decided to use a no-laces approach, gripping the ball from the side with his left hand as he heaved it for a 20-yard completion.

"Hahaha you're [expletive] ruthless on this side," McGregor posted on Instagram after photos of his throw went viral. "I just didn't want to rip my custom August McGregor baby blue billionaire blazer. That was all, y'all. Great job to the Cowboys today!"

McGregor took some time to hug it out with Jones and members of the team before the 40-7 victory. He also posed for some photos and teased the idea of a future UFC bout on the Cowboys' home field.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott later paid homage to "The Notorious" by doing McGregor's billionaire strut celebration after running for a touchdown.

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott also performed the celebration after he scored.