Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon (28) attempts to jump over Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward on Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon elected to be modest after his team's 38-14 rout of the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

"I'm playing well, but I could play better," Gordon said after rushing for 132 yards and three touchdowns on just 18 carries. "Everybody was on point today. It's big for us that we learn how to finish these games. Today was big."

Gordon scored from four, 10 and 11 yards out for the Chargers (4-2), who pounded out 246 yards on the ground on a staggering 6.8 yards per carry. The last time they rushed for over 240 yards was Dec. 28, 2008 versus the Denver Broncos.

The 25-year-old Gordon upped his career total in touchdowns to 24 with six coming this season. He also has 91 carries for 466 yards in six games in 2018.

"I love the way he's running," Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn said. "I'm telling you, he's inspiring our whole sideline with the way he runs."

Backup running back Austin Ekeler held up his end of the bargain with seven carries for 60 yards while wide receiver Keenan Allen contributed four rushes for 41 yards.

"The running game was clicking," Lynn said. "The guys up front were knocking them off the ball. We were giving them some misdirection and keeping them off balance to try and keep the linebackers on their heels and off their toes. We just did a good job. [Chargers offensive coordinator] Ken [Whisenhunt] did a great job of calling that game today and just keeping them off balance."