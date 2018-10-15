Oct. 15 (UPI) -- The Denver Broncos have likely lost left guard Ronald Leary for the season due to an injury he suffered in Week 6.

A source told ESPN and 9News Denver that the initial diagnosis for the injury is a torn achilles.

Leary, 29, was carted off of the field after suffering the injury during the first play of the second half of the Broncos' 23-20 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday in Denver. Max Garcia replaced Leary while Connor McGovern stepped in to play right guard following the injury.

"I think we've got seven or eight guys that have done a great job for us," Broncos quarterback Case Keenum told reporters. "Including all of those guys, with [T] Jared [Veldheer] out today. I thought [T] Billy [Turner] did a great job, and that's a great defensive line. I think that's if not the best defensive line the league. I thought they played really well today, especially stepping in when Ron went down."

The 6-foot-3, 320-pound offensive lineman joined the Broncos on a four-year, $36 million pact during the 2017 offseason. Leary played his first five seasons for the Dallas Cowboys.

Denver battles the Arizona Cardinals at 8:20 p.m. on Thursday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.