Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Nick Vigil is expected to be sidelined for a month with a sprained MCL, according to a report Monday.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Vigil was injured on a cut block during Sunday's 28-21 setback to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Vigil, who was spotted on crutches after the game, has recorded a team-leading 51 tackles and four tackles for loss this season with the Bengals.

The 25-year-old Vigil has 151 tackles, one sack and one interception in 33 career contests since being selected by Cincinnati in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft.

Vincent Rey, Vontaze Burfict, Preston Brown, Jordan Evans and Hardy Nickerson are candidates to pick up the slack in the absence of the 6-foot-2, 240-pound Vigil.

Also, cornerback Darqueze Dennard was spotted with his arm in a sling after Sunday's contest. It is not immediately known how long the 5-foot-11, 200-pound Dennard will be sidelined, however.

Dennard collected four tackles in the loss to the Steelers.

The 27-year-old Dennard has collected 198 tackles, three sacks and three interceptions in 61 career contests since being selected by the Bengals in the first round -- 24th overall -- of the 2014 NFL Draft.