Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (L) rolls out and away from pressure from Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Casey Hayward on Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield wasn't interested in excuses, whether it be a number of dropped passes by his wide receivers or his own ankle injury.

Mayfield, instead, opted to put the blame squarely on his shoulders in the wake of Sunday's 38-14 setback to the Los Angeles Chargers at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland.

"We didn't execute," said the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, who was picked off twice by cornerback Desmond King, sacked five times and finished 22-of-46 for 238 yards.

"We weren't detailed. Anytime you don't do your job, I'm at fault for the majority of that. I'm going to be very hard on myself."

And he was.

Mayfield took the blame for a pair of drops by wide receiver Jarvis Landry, who had just two catches for 11 yards.

"He's the best receiver in the league in my opinion," the 23-year-old Mayfield said. "I have to put the ball in better range for him. The interception, I left it behind. The DB made a great play. He's in a trail technique. Jarvis beat him cross-face. I have to give him a chance to catch that ball.

"The others, I have to be more accurate. That was one of my strong suits, and today, it wasn't. I will get my stuff fixed. None of that is on Jarvis. He's doing his job. I have to find ways to get him the ball more."

Mayfield, and Browns head coach Hue Jackson, dismissed the notion that an ankle injury hampered his play after he slipped on the first down marker on the Chargers' sideline after a 6-yard scramble.

"I don't think it impacted him to where he couldn't play," Jackson said. "Obviously, it's an ankle. He fought through it and played. I'm sure there are some balls that he would like to have back. It's not just Baker, it's the whole unit -- we did not play very well."

Mayfield became the franchise's 30th starting quarterback since 1999 when he made his first start in Week 3. He has completed 85-of-153 passes for 1,076 yards with four touchdowns, five interceptions and two fumbles in four games this season.