Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier (50) rallies the fans during the third quarter on September 30, 2018 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier returned to Paul Brown Stadium on Sunday for the first time since sustaining a career-threatening spinal injury last season versus the Cincinnati Bengals.

Shazier was seriously injured while making a tackle against the Bengals on Dec. 4. He was stretchered off the field and was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, which he visited on Saturday night.

The 26-year-old Shazier underwent spinal stabilization surgery two days after his injury and began to regain feeling in his legs in early January.

"It's been a long journey, but this is still a ways to go. But it all started here in Cincinnati," Shazier wrote on Twitter while posting a video. "Today was an amazing day I was so thankful to be able to tell everyone thank you. #Shalieve".

Shazier made it a point to walk through the front door at UCMC and extend his appreciation to the doctors and nurses.

"There were so many white jackets. It was crazy," Shazier said of his first visit to the hospital. "I was just there and there were so many people around me. I am just truly thankful to everybody."

Shazier has made a number of public appearances during his rehabilitation, ranging from several visits to Pittsburgh Penguins games to an emotional moment during the 2018 NFL Draft. He walked across the stage holding the hand of his fiancée, Michelle Rodriguez, to announce the Steelers' first-round pick of Virginia Tech safety Terrell Edmunds.

A first-round draft pick (No. 15 overall) of Pittsburgh in 2015, Shazier earned Pro Bowl honors in each of his last two seasons.

Shazier, who has been ruled out for the 2018 season, has recorded 299 tackles, seven sacks, seven interceptions, 25 passes defensed and seven forced fumbles in 46 career games with the Steelers.