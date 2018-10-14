Trending Stories

Dodgers look to clean up their act against Brewers in Game 2
College Football Roundup: LSU shocks Georgia; Notre Dame, Texas escape
Steelers' Ryan Shazier walks on field where he injured spine
Odell Beckham Jr. head-butts Giants 'fan'
ALCS: Astros blast Red Sox in Game 1

Moments from the Paris Motor Show

Michael Keaton, Owen Wilson to star in two-part 'Documentary Now!' episode
4 killed, 1 injured after shooting at Texas birthday party
22 migrants killed in Turkey truck crash
'Doctor Who' showrunner would welcome collaboration with J.K. Rowling
Auto safety group calls for recall of 2.9M Hyundai, Kia vehicles
 
