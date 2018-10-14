San Francisco 49ers running back Matt Breida (22) runs against the Detroit Lions in the first quarter on September 16, 2018 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

An extra day of rest might be just what San Francisco 49ers running back Matt Breida needs in order to play in Monday's road game versus the Green Bay Packers.

San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan initially labeled Breida as "doubtful" with a left ankle injury on Friday, but altered that to questionable one day later.

Breida was limited in practice Friday after he missed the previous two sessions with an injury that forced him out of last Sunday's 28-18 loss to the Arizona Cardinals in the first quarter.

"Just knowing Breida and how he is, he always gives himself a chance," Shanahan said of the 23-year-old Breida, per SFgate.com. "Got enough to at least go out a little bit today. That's something that'll come down to right before game time."

Listed at 5-foot-11 and 190 pounds, Breida had eight carries for 56 yards to go along with a 5-yard touchdown catch before getting injured. He has 49 carries for 369 yards and one touchdown in five games this season.

The 49ers turned to Alfred Morris to handle the majority of the workload after Breida's injury, with the former finishing with 18 carries for 61 yards to go along with three receptions for 30 yards. Third-string running back Raheem Mostert also stepped in and fumbled on his first carry.

Also, the 49ers listed Dante Pettis (knee) as out and fellow wide receiver Trent Taylor (back) as doubtful for Monday's game versus the Packers. Wide receiver Pierre Garcon (shoulder/ankle), guard Mike Person (knee), tight end George Kittle (knee), center Weston Richburg (knee), offensive tackle Joe Staley (knee) and cornerback K'Waun Williams (illness) were all listed as questionable.