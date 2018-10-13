Los Angeles Rams receiver Cooper Kupp tries to break a tackle during a game against the Seattle Seahawks on October 7, 2018. Photo by Jim Bryant/UPI | License Photo

The undefeated Los Angeles Rams will have wide receivers Cooper Kupp and Brandin Cooks in the lineup for Sunday's game at the Denver Broncos.

Kupp and Cooks were each cleared from the NFL's concussion protocol, the team announced Saturday morning.

Both players exited last week's 33-31 win over the Seattle Seahawks because of the concussions, but they were full participants in Friday's practice.

Kupp was injured on a crossing play when he split two defenders and his head hit the turf. He had six catches for 90 yards before he was hurt, boosting his team-leading total to 30 receptions. Kupp also had a team-best five touchdown catches.

Cooks, who was acquired in an offseason trade with the New England Patriots, was injured on a helmet-to-helmet hit by Seahawks safety Tedric Thompson.

The former first-round draft pick did not have a catch last week but still has 26 receptions for a team-best 452 yards. Cooks is averaging 17.4 yards per catch.

Robert Woods also has 29 receptions for Los Angeles, which features the league's third-best scoring offense and has scored at least 30 points in its first five games for the first time since doing so for the first seven games of the 2000 season.