The Green Bay Packers still are unsure of the availability of wide receivers Randall Cobb and Geronimo Allison for Monday night's game against the visiting San Francisco 49ers.

Packers coach Mike McCarthy said a decision on both players will not be made until pregame workouts on Monday night.

Allison and Cobb were both limited participants in practice Thursday and Friday. Allison missed last week's loss at the Detroit Lions due to a concussion and hamstring injury. Cobb sat out the past two games with a hamstring injury.

The team's best deep threat with 289 yards and two touchdowns on 19 catches, Allison was removed from the NFL's concussion protocol earlier this week. Allison had six receptions for 80 yards in a 22-0 win over Buffalo in Week 3.

Cobb has 17 catches in three games, including nine for 142 yards and a score in the season-opening win over the Chicago Bears.

Rookie Marquez Valdes-Scantling saw extended action in Monday's game due to the absences of Allison and Cobb, and responded with seven receptions for 68 yards -- both career highs -- and his first NFL touchdown.

Fellow rookie Equanimeous St. Brown also saw his first action against the Lions and had three receptions for 89 yards.