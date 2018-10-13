Colts elevate DE Al-Quadin Muhammad from practice squad

Former New Orleans Saints defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad (97) joined the Indianapolis Colts' active roster on Saturday. File photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 13 (UPI) -- The Indianapolis Colts have elevated defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad from the practice squad to the 53-man active roster.

Indianapolis announced the move on Saturday. The Colts waived linebacker Skai Moore in a corresponding transaction.

Muhammad, 23, was a sixth round pick by the New Orleans Saints in the 2017 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-4, 250-pound defensive lineman was originally claimed off waivers by the Colts from the Saints on Sept. 2. He played in the first four games -- starting twice -- for the Colts, logging eight tackles and a tackle for a loss. Muhammad had one tackle in four games as a rookie in 2017 for the Saints.

Moore was signed by the Colts in May as an undrafted free agent. The 6-foot-2, 230-pound linebacker had two tackles in four games this season for Indianapolis.

Indianapolis' unofficial depth chart lists Jabaal Sheard and Margus Hunt as its starters at defensive end, with Kemoko Turay and Carroll Phillips in reserve. Colts defensive lineman Denico Autry is dealing with a hamstring injury while Hunt has a knee injury.

The Colts face the New York Jets at 1 p.m. on Sunday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.