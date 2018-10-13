Former Baltimore Ravens receiver Breshad Perriman during a game against the Buffalo Bills during a game in 2016. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

The Cleveland Browns signed wide receiver Breshad Perriman to their active roster Saturday.

Perriman, a former first-round pick of the Baltimore Ravens, worked out for the Browns on Saturday morning, Cleveland.com reported. He is expected to be in uniform for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Browns need help at wide receiver following a pair of injuries this week. Rashard Higgins is expected to be sidelined for 2-to-4 weeks with a knee injury and Derrick Willies broke his collarbone in Friday's practice and was placed on injured reserve.

Perriman was among the final cuts of the Ravens in the preseason. He signed with the Washington Redskins last month but was released four days later.

The No. 26 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, Perriman never saw the field as a rookie and eventually was placed on season-ending injured reserve in mid-November.

Perriman appeared in 16 games, making one start, in 2016 and had 33 receptions for 499 yards and three touchdowns. His production dipped to 10 catches in 11 games in 2017.

During the offseason, the Ravens upgraded their receiving corps and brought in John Brown, Michael Crabtree and Willie Snead, making Perriman expendable.

The 6-foot-2, 225-pound Perriman was the first first-round pick in Ravens franchise history to get cut before finishing up his rookie contract, according to profootballtalk.com.