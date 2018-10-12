Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Jason Peters appears at Super Bowl LII Opening Night on January 29 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. Photo by Craig Lassig/EPA-EFE

Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Philadelphia Eagles left tackle Jason Peters is believed to have suffered a torn bicep, but says he is OK.

A source told NFL Network about the specifics of the injury, which Peters suffered in the third quarter of Thursday's 34-13 victory against the New York Giants. Doctors said they are optimistic Peters will continue to play through the injury.

There is an MRI exam scheduled to confirm the injury. The veteran offensive lineman told reporters after the win that he was OK.

Peters, 36, started seven games last season, missing the majority of the 2017 campaign due to a torn ACL and MCL in his right knee.

He missed just two starts between the 2013 season and the 2016 season. The nine-time Pro Bowl selection and two-time All-Pro began his career with the Buffalo Bills before being traded to the Eagles in 2009. He has one year remaining on his current contract and is set to make $7.75 million in 2018 and 2019.

Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson is also battling a high-ankle sprain, but managed to play against the Giants. The Eagles have Halapoulivaati Vaitai and Jordan Mailata listed as backup tackles on their unofficial depth chart.